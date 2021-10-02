lottery

$635 Powerball Jackpot: What to Know Ahead of Upcoming Drawing

The odds of winning the jackpot is one in 292. 2 million. So far there have been no major winnings within four months since June 5, including Wednesday's Double Play

503900992
AFP via Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot raised its value from an early estimated payout of $620 million to $635 million on Friday ahead of Saturday's drawing. The 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the sixth largest for Powerball.

The Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The $635 million jackpot refers to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $450 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot is one in 292. 2 million. So far there have been no major winnings within four months since June 5, including Wednesday's Double Play.

Powerball is both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

lottery Oct 1

Powerball Jackpot Grows to $635M Due to Ticket-Buying Surge

Lotteries Sep 15

Both Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Are Now Above $400 Million. If You Win Big, Here Are 3 Key Things to Consider

This article tagged under:

lotteryPowerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us