9-year-old girl in Florida begged to eat while she was held captive for years by mother, police say

Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, went before a judge for the first time Thursday following her arrest last week on child neglect charges

A nine-year-old child was allegedly held captive by her mother from 2017 to 2023, and now that woman is facing charges in Miami-Dade.

Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, went before a judge for the first time Thursday following her arrest last week on child neglect charges.

Court records show McGriff-Williams did not let her child leave their home in Miami, so she spent most of her time inside a bedroom. The little girl would have to beg to eat and the mother would not always feed her, authorities said.

According to the arrest paperwork, McGriff-Williams did not enroll her daughter into school and the victim was unable to read or write.

On August 26, Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the defendant's home in reference to a Department of Children and Families investigation. McGriff-Williams was Baker-Acted and arrested on September 1.

Records show the victim’s father has been attempting to gain custody of the child since 2017. His attorney did not want to comment on the arrest.

McGriff-Williams was granted a $5,000 bond in the case.

