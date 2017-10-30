In this file photo taken from video released Wednesday June 21, 2017, by the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, shows kidnapped American University of Afghanistan professor Kevin King, a U.S. citizen, who was abducted by the insurgents in Afghanistan in August 2016.

An American professor held hostage by Taliban since 2016 is seriously ill and in need of immediate medical treatment, the Afghan militant group told NBC News Monday.

Kevin King was kidnapped at gunpoint from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul alongside Australian colleague Timothy Weeks in August 2016.

A Taliban commander, who asked for anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to the media, said 61-year-old King is in "serious condition" due to his heart disease and urgently requires hospitalization, NBC News reported.

"Whatever we could do, we did to save his life but it's beyond our capacity and resources to provide him the quality of care he needs," the commander said, adding that the militants "should not be held responsible" if King were to die.

