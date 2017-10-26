Construction of Border Wall Prototypes Is Complete - NBC Connecticut
Construction of Border Wall Prototypes Is Complete

An evaluation phase will begin in approximately a month, officials said

By Audra Stafford

     Acting Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ron Vitiello toured the site, to get a good look at each of the prototypes.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the construction of eight prototypes for a proposed border wall is done and soon testing will begin.

    Acting Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitiello toured the site in Otay Mesa, south of San Diego Thursday.

    Each prototype stands approximately 30-feet tall and 25-feet wide. 

    Officials will wait 30 days for concrete to set and then spend 30 to 60 days evaluating each prototype.

    "Can it be climbed? Can it be dug under? Can it withstand cutting tools," Vitiello asked. 

    Although CBP has yet to receive funding to build a full-scale model of the wall, Vitiello said they are working to determine what type of wall should be built in the various sections of the U.S.-Mexico border. 

