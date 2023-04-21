Florida Gunman Justified in Shooting at Instacart Drivers Who Pulled Up to Wrong House, Police Say

Police say they've completed their investigation and won't be filing charges after an Instacart delivery led to gunfire in Davie this past weekend.

According to police reports released Friday, Diamond D'arville and Waldes Thomas had been trying to deliver groceries Saturday night when they drove onto the wrong property.

The reports said they ended up on the property of Antonio Caccavale, who was there with his two kids, ages 12 and 13.

Caccavale told police he saw a car driving erratically on the property, and that the car drove in his direction, running over his foot and causing him to dive out of the way.

He said he drew his handgun and fired several rounds at the tires of the car as it drove away, the reports said.

D'arville and Thomas told police they were delivering groceries and thought they were at the right address but as they were reversing, drove over a boulder, the reports said.

They said Caccavale began grabbing onto the car so they tried to leave and that's when they heard gunshots, the reports said.

D'arville and Thomas spoke with NBC6, saying they were terrified when they drove off and only realized they'd be shot at when they pulled over a few blocks away.

"I had seen him pull out a gun and that's when I said, 'We got to go, we got to go,'" D'arville said. "I was scared, I'm not going to lie."

The reports said police couldn't determine if a crime was committed by anyone involved, and said each party appeared "justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived."

No one was injured in the shooting. NBC 6 reached out to Caccavale on Friday but he hung up the phone.

Broward County state attorney Harold Pryor released a statement to NBC6 on the incident, saying he's requested a full investigation.

"As soon as a news media reporter notified the Broward State Attorney’s Office today about this very disturbing incident, my senior prosecution team and I contacted the Davie Police Department to request a full investigation and legal review of all of the facts, circumstances and evidence," his statement read.