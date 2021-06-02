Brad Stevens to Replace Danny Ainge in Celtics' Front Office: Reports

Report: Stevens to replace Ainge as Celtics' head of basketball ops originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Major changes are coming in the Boston Celtics' leadership.

Brad Stevens will transition from his role as Celtics head coach to become Boston's head of basketball operations, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday. Stevens will replace Danny Ainge, who plans to resign as Celtics president of basketball operations, per Charania.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported earlier Wednesday that Ainge isn't expected to retire, so he may seek an NBA opportunity elsewhere.

As for Stevens, the 44-year-old will take his first front-office role after eight seasons as Boston's head coach.