Police investigating string of carjacking attempts at rest stops on I-95 in Conn.

Police are warning drivers to be on alert as they travel this holiday weekend after a string of carjacking attempts at rest stops along I-95 in Connecticut.

The most recent incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a stop in Milford, as police said a woman was walking into the building at the stop when she was approached by someone wearing a mask who demanded the keys to her car. The suspects then took off her her Acura RDX.

An hour before that, there was a separate attempted carjacking at a rest stop on the northbound side of the highway in Darien. The victim in that incident was getting out of his car when he said two young men approached from behind, according to police.

The pair tried to pull him away from the vehicle, but he was able to hit one of them in the face, get back in his car and take off.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Just ten minutes prior to that, police said a driver was fueling up their vehicle at the rest stop in Milford and, similarly to the other incident, was approached by someone wearing a mask. The major difference this time: The suspect displayed a firearm.

The quick-thinking victim sprayed gasoline on the suspect, who ran off, according to police.

Another person said something similar happened to his brother recently as well.

"My dad was warming up my car for my brother, it was like 6 in the morning. And somebody literally just came [and] jumped into the front seat and took the car," said Matt Dilieto, of Shelton.

Connecticut State Police are warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings if traveling for the holiday weekend.

The stolen Acura that was taken from the Milford rest stop was was later found in Hamden, where the car crashed. the occupants inside ran off on foot from the scene and are still at large.

No arrests have yet been made. Police are asking anyone with information or video to contact them