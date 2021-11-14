Cops Bust Alleged MetroCard Death Threat Thief Who Targeted 3 Women

Police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill three different women if they didn't give up their MetroCards in separate incidents over a two-day span earlier this month.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the arrest on Twitter Sunday, almost two weeks after the reported incidents at subway stations on Manhattan's southernmost tip.

The first case in the pattern happened Nov. 3, when a stranger approached a 32-year-old woman in the mezzanine of the Whitehall Street N and R subway station around 10:15 a.m. The suspect grabbed the woman and threatened to kill her if she didn't fork over her MetroCard. The woman did. The suspect ran off.

Less than 24 hours later, during Thursday's early morning rush, the same suspect approached a 78-year-old woman in the same area and made the same threat over her MetroCard. Again, the suspect took the woman's MetroCard and fled.

Eight minutes later, he struck again -- targeting a 39-year-old woman at the nearby Rector Street No. 1 train station. He got away with that woman's MetroCard, too.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.