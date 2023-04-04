cruises

Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Over Balcony Onto Lower Deck, Virgin Voyages Says

The Virgin Voyages ship, Valiant Lady, left Miami on Sunday for Roatan, Honduras, when the incident occurred

PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger aboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship died after falling over their balcony shortly after departure, a spokesperson said.

The ship, Valiant Lady, left Miami on Sunday for Roatan, Honduras, when the incident occurred.

"On Sunday, shortly after departure there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers," the cruise line company said in an emailed statement. "This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

Business Insider reports that the passenger, who has not been identified, fell onto another person. The spokesperson for Virgin Voyages said in their statement that the second person was not seriously injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

cruisesMiami
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us