CT Eateries Leave Out Drinks For Marines Killed in Kabul Airport Attack

Thirteen American flags next to 13 half-filled glasses of beer representing the 13 men and women killed in Afghanistan.

“We did the half fill to represent the flags at half mast, honoring them,” said Sean Sullivan, the co-owner of The Crossings Restaurant & Brew Pub in Putnam.

Since putting it up on Sunday morning, he said they’ve raised more than $1,200. It’s money he said will go to the families of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport bombings.

“We’re affected by all of this every time it happens. We’re affected by every service person that died,” said Fred Ruhlemann, president of the Danielson Veterans Coffeehouse.

Ruhlemann said they donated $250 and challenged other veteran organizations to do the same.

“There’s nothing we can do physically to support these families. Something like this is a way we can try to help,” said Ruhlemann.

At Madison Coffee House, 13 beers sit at a reserved table. A note said they’re “thinking of their families and all the other families who still have service men and women who are still at risk every day. Praying for them all to safely return home.”

And as those 13 brave men and women are laid to rest, people here in Connecticut hope those families know they’re not alone.

“What I hope they take away is people realize what a price they’ve paid for this country,” said Ruhlemann.

“Just remember all your vets. We have our freedoms here in the United States because of them. They keep us free, and they need our support,” said Sullivan.

If you’re not able to come to the restaurant in Putnam but would like to donate, Ruhlemann said you can donate here and make a note of where you want your money to go.