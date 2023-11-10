Dashcam shows Fla. troopers attempting to stop stolen U-Haul with multiple PIT maneuvers

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moments troopers performed several PIT maneuvers to try to stop a suspected stolen U-Haul van during a high-speed chase on Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade.

After stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Kohl's in Homestead on Thursday, four suspects loaded the stolen goods into the U-Haul van and sped away from authorities on the northbound Turnpike.

The 2-minute dashcam footage, obtained Friday by NBC6, shows how the van dangerously weaved in and out of traffic. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the van even reached speeds of 100 mph.

Officials released the dashcam video of troopers chasing a stolen U-Haul van down Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade. NBC6's Ryan Nelson reports

The footage also shows troopers attempting to halt the speeding vehicle with several PIT maneuvers, a tactic that forces the fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

One of the PIT maneuvers sent the van straight to the barrier — but the U-Haul kept on going, despite losing a tire.

The last PIT maneuver caused the U-Haul to spin out of control and hit the barrier once again. The driver hits reverse and tries to escape, only to be blocked in by FHP cruisers.

The end of the video shows the chaotic takedown of the suspects — one of them even tried to escape and ended up dangling from the side of the overpass. A swarm of troopers rushed to the ledge to bring him to safety and took him into custody.

Three of the suspects were charged with retail theft, while the driver of the van faces a lot more charges, including fleeing, battery, and reckless driving.