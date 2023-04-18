Loud explosions could be heard coming from a Poway, California garage fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning, displacing two adults, two children and one dog.

The explosions are believed to come from ammunition and paint in the garage while fast-moving flames quickly spread to the attic, according to Poway Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mitchell.

Within 20 minutes, crews knocked down the fire, according to PFD Battalion Chief Jesus Ramirez.

The one occupant inside the home was able to get out safely with her dog and without any injuries, according to Chief Ramirez.

"She told me that she was able to get notification from her dog who nudged her that something was off in the house," Chief Ramirez said.

Crews have not confirmed what caused the fire.