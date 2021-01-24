Chinatown

Dozen Suspects Wanted in Manhattan Daylight Attack

Police said the attackers took the man’s cell phone and removed his pants, underwear and shoes

A group of males and females assaulted the victim at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near Canal and Allen streets in Manhattan, city police said
New York City police are looking for a dozen suspects in connection with a violent attack on a 26-year-old man who was beaten, cut with a sharp object and had his clothing removed.

A group of males and females assaulted the victim at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near Canal and Allen streets in Manhattan, city police said. The motive isn’t clear.

Police said Saturday that the attackers took the man’s cell phone and removed his pants, underwear and shoes. They also cut him with a sharp object. The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his head, torso and hands. He was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition.

Police have released video of the suspects on social media and are asking witnesses to come forward.

