Driver Who Is 8 Months Pregnant Saves Students From Burning School Bus

A Milwaukee school bus driver who is eight months pregnant came to the rescue when her vehicle caught fire on May 31.

Imunek Williams says she saved more than 30 students who were on board when the blaze broke out.

“I just feel like I had to stay calm. Like, it was my job to stay calm,” Williams told NBC Milwaukee affiliate WTMJ.

Williams noticed an odd smell and smoke just before her destination, the Milwaukee Academy of Science. She called dispatch, but that didn’t go according to plan.

“I could barely get what I was trying to say out because of the smoke was hitting me in the face and my eyes so I was just like, ‘OK forget the radio. I’ll just get the kids off the bus,’” she said.

Williams said her gut took over the situation.

“I think that’s what it was. My mommy instincts kicked in really fast,” she said.

Williams also made sure no one was still on the bus as they left.

“I was the last person off. Once I got off, I turned around and I just seen flames,” said Williams.

“Of course I wanted to make sure that I was safe, baby was safe. If it was my kid on the bus, I would’ve wanted the bus driver to act the same way that I did.”

Milwaukee Police say it is investigating what happened.

“A bus started to smoke and caught fire,” the police department said in a statement to TODAY.

“The driver and the occupants were all able to exit. No injuries were reported; however, the driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, does not appear to be suspicious at this time.”

Williams is doing fine, although she did suffer smoke inhalation.

“Everyone’s OK, so that just makes me happy,” she said.

