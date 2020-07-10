recall

Fiat Chrysler Recall: Steering Wheel Part Can Be Projectile

The company says it has 14 reports of drivers being injured because of the problem

Tipton - Circa April 2017: FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Transmission Plant. FCA sells vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep brands VII
jetcityimage

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.2 million older minivans and SUVs worldwide because plastic emblems on the steering wheels can loosen and become projectiles if the driver’s air bag is inflated in a crash.

The company says it has 14 reports of drivers being injured because of the problem.

The recall covers Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from the 2008 through 2010 model years, as well Dodge Nitro SUVs from 2007 through 2011.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: Starbucks Announces Mask Requirement; Hospitalizations Rise

vaccine 8 hours ago

US Bets on Untested Company to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine

The company says the emblems are held by clips that can loosen and disengage over time and get hurled at drivers if there is a crash. No passengers sitting in other seats have been hurt, the company says.

Fiat Chrysler says drivers who notice loose emblems should contact a dealer and should not tamper with them. The company says it no longer uses the clips in its vehicles.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting next month. Dealers will replace the air bag covers on the steering wheel at no cost to owners.

Customers with concerns can call Fiat Chrysler at (800) 853-1403.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recallFiat Chrysler
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us