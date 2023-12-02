Florida man arrested, arsenal of weapons seized after RI shooting, high-speed chase

A Florida man is facing over 100 charges after a shooting and high-speed chase in East Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday afternoon.

According to WJAR, 43-year-old Joshua D. Pavao, of Kissimmee, Florida, is charged with 106 counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, two counts of license or permit required for carrying a pistol, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, firing in a compact area, eluding an officer with a motor vehicle in a high-speed pursuit, duty to stop for an accident resulting in injury, duty to stop for an accident with occupied vehicle, vandalism and obstructing an officer in the execution of duty.

Police did not say when Pavao will make his initial court appearance. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

East Providence police said they initially received a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired at a house on Estrell Drive in the Riverside section of the city. When they arrived, police found at least one shot had shattered the rear window of a vehicle at the residence.

Pavao's vehicle, a black Nissan Armada SUV, was seen fleeing toward Willett Avenue and Pawtucket Avenue. A police detective tried to stop the vehicle near Silver Spring Avenue and Dodge Street, but Pavao refused to stop.

Police said a long gun magazine was either discarded or fell from the SUV as it traveled north on Pawtucket Avenue before striking another vehicle at the intersection of Waterman Avenue.

Around 2:35 p.m., Pavao ran a red light at the intersection of Taunton Avenue and crashed into three vehicles. He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody by police a short distance away in the parking lot behind Davenport's Restaurant.

Courtesy: WJAR

Multiple loaded long gun magazines were ejected from Pavao's vehicle in the collision and were found scattered across the road. Police said they found thousands of rounds of ammunition in three duffle bags in Pavao's vehicle, along with a significant number of loose rounds.

A suspicious backpack was found a short time later off Boyd Avenue, containing three loaded Glock handguns, a pellet-style rifle and a bulletproof vest.

“I am extremely proud of the men and woman of the East Providence Police and Fire Departments for their swift action during yesterday's emergency incident," Mayor Bob DaSilva said in a statement. "Thanks to their training and professionalism, the members of the East Providence Police Department were quickly able to apprehend the suspect and locate the guns and ammunition without any threat to our community. I commend them on their actions during Friday's incident."

I want to commend the members of the East Providence Police, East Providence Fire Department & Public Safety Communications Dispatchers for handling a very dangerous and volatile situation that spanned across the city with numerous incident scenes. — Mayor Bob DaSilva (@mayorbobdasilva) December 1, 2023

Police said they did not fire any shots during the chase.

"This was an extremely volatile situation involving a dangerous and unpredictable suspect who put so many of our residents and police officers in harm's way," Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said in a statement. "My officers and dispatchers handled this very serious situation with great professionalism and restraint."

During the pursuit, two officers were involved in a crash, with a police cruiser crashing into a house at Dover Avenue and Gardiner Street. The home sustained minor damage and one officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No injuries were reported in the crash at the intersection of Waterman Avenue, according to police.

East Providence police said their investigation remains "very active" as they try to understand the motives and intentions of the suspect.