fox news

Fox News settles fired producer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit for $12 million

Abby Grossberg, who worked on Tucker Carlson's and Maria Bartiromo's shows, said she was harassed

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, settled a pair of lawsuits against the network and Carlson for $12 million, her attorney Parisis Filippatos said Friday.

Grossberg sued the network, Carlson, its parent company and a number of executives this year alleging that she was harassed, retaliated against and set up to take the fall for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News. She said she was later fired for going public with her claims. At the time, Fox News denied her allegations.

In her lawsuits, the former producer, who also worked for Maria Bartiromo’s show, described Fox News as a toxic, misogynistic environment.

“We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” a Fox News spokesman said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

fox newsTucker Carlson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us