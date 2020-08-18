Gov. Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday as a result of the ongoing wildfires and extreme heat wave across California.

The emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of resources to help in controlling the fires.

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," he said in a statement.

Governor @GavinNewsom today declared a statewide emergency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave & sustained high winds. https://t.co/29FT9lLd6p — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Gov. Newsom secured assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid fire response in Napa, Nevada and Monterey County.

