London

Have you got our treasure? British Museum wants help finding missing ancient loot

Some 2,000 items are missing from the British Museum in London and it wants the public's help in finding them.

By Patrick Smith and Arnav Jain | NBC News

British Museum

One of the world’s most famous museums has a problem: Some of its treasures are missing and it needs the public's help to find them.

The British Museum in London this week appealed to the public to help recover around 2,000 lost, stolen or damaged items from its vast collection.

Details and images were released Wednesday of the missing loot — which includes jewelry and gems from the Greek and Roman eras — in the hope of generating some leads on where they ended up.

“If you are concerned that you may be, or have been, in possession of items from the British Museum, or if you have any other information that may help us, please contact us at recovery@britishmuseum.org,” the museum said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It came after the museum admitted last month that there had been a major theft, saying it had fired an unnamed member of the staff and announcing an independent review and recovery operation.

The missing loot includes gems and semiprecious stones set in rings. Some are ancient and some are modern imitations, while some feature classical figures or animals. Also stolen were golden earrings dating to the Late Bronze Age, around the 15th the the 11th century B.C.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Florida Aug 16

Florida museum sues former director alleging he tried to profit from fake Basquiat paintings

World News May 13

Vatican Experts Unveil Centuries-Old Hercules Statue After Decades of Restoration Work

This article tagged under:

Londonmuseums
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us