Here Are the Winning Numbers for Friday's $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday's $1.28 billion Mega Million jackpot — the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — have been drawn.

The numbers for Friday's drawing are 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a Megaball of 14.

The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion, which was shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been nearly four months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot.

The $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

