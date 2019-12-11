Nassau Bay

Blue Alert Issued After Houston-Area Officer Killed by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop

Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a man who struck and killed a police officer with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop and have warned others against helping him hide

Sgt. Kaila Sullivan and Tavores Henderson
NBC 5 News

A Blue Alert has been issued for a handcuffed man police say broke free from officers during a traffic stop in suburban Houston Tuesday night, got behind the wheel of a car and struck a police sergeant, killing her.

Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop Tuesday night at an apartment complex when police discovered the driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Tavores Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a family member, Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said.

Police were in the process of handcuffing and arresting Henderson when he escaped the officers and got into his vehicle, Cromie said.

U.S. & World

impeachment 24 mins ago

Judiciary Panel Takes First Steps Toward Impeachment Vote

New Zealand 3 hours ago

New Zealand Planning Retrieval of Bodies on Volcanic Island

The man then drove off, striking Sullivan, who later died at a hospital, Cromie said. The vehicle was discovered abandoned and police believe Henderson ran away.

The search for Henderson, who police said likely still has one handcuff attached to his wrist, continued Wednesday with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez saying Henderson is wanted for felony murder and is on the run.

On Twitter, Gonzalez warned anyone who helped Henderson avoid capture could face up to five years in prison.

Sullivan, 43, was approaching her 16-year anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department and had worked on the night shift, Cromie said, calling her "a consummate professional in police work."

"She was a police officer at heart. She came to work every day, she enjoyed the job," he said. "Her blood ran blue. She was a police officer's police officer."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for the suspect.

Gonzalez said Sullivan's death was "another grim reminder" of how dangerous police work can be, noting that the community is still mourning the Saturday death of a Houston police officer and the September shooting death of a Harris County deputy.

A Blue Alert is designed to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

This article tagged under:

Nassau BayTexasHoustonHarris County
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us