How to Watch King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Coronation on TV and Online

A momentous occasion for the United Kingdom will soon be televised across the globe.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned Saturday, May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Their coronation is the first the U.K. has seen in 70 years, following the June 1953 ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

While Elizabeth's coronation was the first to be televised, Charles' big day will also incorporate the additional factors of social media and streaming.

Charles will have various members of his family by his side for the coronation, including son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, whose eldest son Prince George, 9, will participate in the ceremony as a Page of Honour. Prince Harry will also be in attendance, though his wife Meghan Markle will stay in California.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And after the official events are finished, the royals will enjoy a concert May 7 with performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and Andrea Bocelli.

Keep scrolling for more details on how to watch King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

All About King Charles III's Reign

Where Can I Watch King Charles III’s Coronation?

The King's Procession, where Charles and Camilla will began their route to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach, will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time (meaning 2:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. time PT), according to the U.K government. The actual coronation service starts at 11 a.m.

Viewers can watch the ceremony on E! Online and the E! News app as well as on broadcast stations like NBC and live TV subscriptions like Hulu + Live TV.

The coronation will also be livestreamed on TODAY.com and NBCNews.com with Savannah Guthrie as host, with Sky News broadcasting its coverage on YouTube.

What Is King Charles III’s Coronation Schedule?

After the coronation services, which the U.K. government estimates will end around 1 p.m. local time, the king and queen will embark on the "coronation procession," which will take them from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

At Buckingham, Charles and Camilla—as well as other members of the royal family—will wave to the crowd from the palace's iconic balcony.

How Can I Watch the Coronation Concert Performances?

The celebrations won't end May 6.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and Andrea Bocelli will take to the stage May 7 at Windsor Castle for musical performances.

The concert will be broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios.

Read everything to know about the coronation here.

(E!, TODAY and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)