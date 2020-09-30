Indoor Dining Returns in NYC as Anxiety Mounts Over Booming COVID Clusters

What to Know COVID clusters in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange counties continue to grow at a rate far outpacing the city and state average; Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned rollbacks are on the table without improvement

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city is reserving its options as far as new restrictions in certain neighborhoods, focusing first on outreach and mask refusal fines. Harsher measures may come as early as Wednesday

The concerns come as indoor dining returns in New York City Wednesday for the first time in half a year; public schools also complete their staged reopening this week, welcoming about a half a million students in person

Indoor dining returns in New York City Wednesday for the first time in more than half a year, a boon for long-struggling restaurant owners and staff and yet another sign of progress for the former U.S. COVID epicenter even as it battles soaring infection rates in more than a half-dozen neighborhoods.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped New York City officials, along with those in Rockland and Orange counties, in a fiery news briefing Tuesday, blaming local governments for the clusters, which he says mark a failure of compliance and enforcement.

At this point, the governor described the problem as a "cluster problem," albeit the largest one he said the state has had to address. He warned it could evolve into community spread, and short-term reopening rollbacks are on the table if local officials can't get the situation under control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described the Brooklyn and Queens clusters Tuesday as cause for "extreme concern," announcing mask refusal fines effective immediately amid ongoing, targeted outreach efforts. Asked why he didn't implement more severe restrictions, like closing private schools and non-essential businesses, de Blasio said the city was reserving the right to evaluate the need for stronger steps -- but he warned more stringent ones may come Wednesday if the data warrants.

The clusters, which primarily are in Orthodox communities, are starting to affect the city's daily positivity rate overall, de Blasio said Tuesday. For the first time, the daily indicator on that metric by city data was above 3 percent. While de Blasio urged positivity rates be taken into context on a weekly average, which would put the city's at 1.38 percent Tuesday, he noted high concern even over the single-day number. Seven days of that would shut down public schools citywide.

Meanwhile, up to 80 public schools near the affected areas could be temporarily closed if the cluster situation doesn't improve soon, given their proximity to the hotspot ZIP codes, the city said.

Indoor dining is set to return Wednesday in New York City at 25 percent capacity; the mayor said Tuesday that would proceed as scheduled. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

"This is an inflection point. We have to take serious action and we will be escalating each day depending on what we see on the ground," de Blasio said, urging people in the affected ZIP codes to get tested to give a truer picture.

Some ZIP codes in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland County and Orange County are seeing daily positivity rates of up to 30 percent, while the state's top 10 ZIP codes of concern account for 25 percent of its recent daily COVID cases.

Areas of Concern

The cluster areas in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties are primarily Orthodox communities. Cuomo said he planned to meet with Orthodox leaders in the most affected areas to discuss compliance and next steps, though hesitated to single out any particular group as exceedingly problematic.

“This is a concern for their community,” Cuomo said. “It’s also a public health concern for surrounding communities. And I’ve said from Day One, these public health rules apply to every religion. Atheists. It just applies to every citizen in the state of New York, period.”

In Rockland County, the primary areas of concern are Monsey and Spring Valley; in Orange County, it's ZIP code 109250, while Cuomo cited Brooklyn ZIP codes 11219, 11210, 11204 and 11230 and Queens' 11367 as high infection rate areas.

New York City health officials last released positivity rates for their neighborhoods of concern on Monday. As of Monday, that data listed:

Gravesend/Homecrest (6.72%)

Midwood (5.53%),

Kew Gardens (3.61%t)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.98 percent),

Borough Park (5.26%),

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (5.15%),

Sheepshead Bay (4.05%),

Flatlands/Midwood (4.08%)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (3.04%)

Other areas that are being watched closely also include:

Rego Park (2.49%)

Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.50%)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.63%)

While indoor dining does start Wednesday despite the warning signs, it could be shelved once again soon if the clusters turn into larger outbreaks, officials have warned. As it stands, restaurants can only open indoors at 25 percent capacity.

In addition to social distancing and mask-wearing, diners must agree to temperature checks and to submit contact tracing information to the restaurant. Doubling down on enforcement, Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday people will be fined for mask refusal. The maximum fine for not wearing a mask is $1,000.