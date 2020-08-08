Jersey City

Jersey City Police Shoot Man Who Threatened Family Members With Knife: Police Sources

When police officers arrived at the home, law enforcement sources said the man was holding and threatening his family with a knife that he refused to put down after cops instructed him to do so

By Ray Villeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Jersey City shot and wounded an emotionally disturbed man who law enforcement sources said may have threatened his family with a knife.

Neighbors said they heard the sound of gunfire coming from inside the home on Hopkins Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. After the emotionally disturbed man made threats to his family, police arrived and instructed him to drop the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified, didn't adhere to the officers' requests, and one of the cops opened fire, law enforcement said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where his condition was not made immediately clear.

An investigation into the police-involved shooting was underway, including looking over officers' body camera footage.

A neighbor told NBC New York that the man who was shot is a father of three teenagers, two girls and a boy.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not address the shooting, only saying in a tweet that an investigation was ongoing into the officer-involved shooting.

Jersey CityNew JerseyCrime and Courts
