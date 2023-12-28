decision 2024

Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

By David Sharp and Nicholas Riccardi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally in a decision that has potential Electoral College consequences.

While Maine has just four electoral votes, it’s one of two states to split them. Trump won one of Maine’s electors in 2020, so having him off the ballot there should he emerge as the Republican general election candidate could have outsized implications in a race that is expected to be narrowly decided.

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November.

The Colorado Supreme Court made the decision based on a state insurrection provision, but the next step is to take the case to the Supreme Court of the United States
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bellows found that Trump could no longer run for his prior job because his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol violated Section 3, which bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.” Bellows made the ruling after some state residents, including a bipartisan group of former lawmakers, challenged Trump’s position on the ballot.

In a statement issued following the Maine ruling, the Trump campaign said it intended to file a legal objection to the "atrocious decision," claiming it amounts to election interference.

"Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy," the statement from campaign spokesman Steve Cheung read in part.

U.S. & World

US Space Force

US military launches space plane for secretive mission expected to last years

recall alert

Walmart recalls tiny magnetic balls after seven deaths and thousands hospitalized

Read the full text of the decision

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause on Thursday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us