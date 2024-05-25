Crime and Courts

4 girls stabbed in Massachusetts movie theater in random attack

A male allegedly stabbed multiple girls ages 9 to 17 in a Massachusetts movie theater before leading police on a car chase to Cape Cod.

According to police, the male entered AMC Braintree 10 around 6p.m., walked past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying. Police say the male then stabbed four young girls in an unprovoked attack. He then ran out of the theater and drove away in an SUV, according to police.

The girls, ranging from ages 9 to 17, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tracked down the suspect through video footage that captured his license plate number and put a call out to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect was involved in a “similar assault” in Plymouth a short time after, and police spotted his vehicle there. Authorities say the suspect led State Police on a car chase until the vehicle crashed in Sandwich, and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or age, or any additional information.

Crime and Courts
