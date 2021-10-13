Maine

Man Found Stabbed to Death at Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Maine

Police announced an arrest in the case on Wednesday afternoon

Police made an arrest Wednesday in a fatal stabbing at the Fryeburg fairgrounds in Maine.

Officers from Fryeburg, Conway, New Hampshire, and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 1154 Main St.

The caller reported a male had been stabbed and was unresponsive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man's body on the grounds near a restroom facility.

The victim was identified as Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut.

Maine State Police detectives announced the arrest of Carlos A. Negron, 46, of Connecticut, on Wednesday afternoon. He is being held at Oxford County Jail on a murder charge.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other, police said, and there is no danger to the general public.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days, police said.

The annual Fryeburg Fair was held last week, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

