NYPD searching for gunman after shooting in Manhattan

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said the man was shot in the chest at 1335 Ave of the Americas, near the New York Hilton hotel.

The 50-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, sources tell NBC New York.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. and a heavy police presence could be seen on the surrounding streets.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing.

It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.