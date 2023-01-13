lottery

$1.35B Mega Millions Prize Drawing Set for Friday Night

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It's now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn't a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.S. & World

hurricanes 9 mins ago

Nursing Home Owner Faces New Lawsuit in Ida Storm Evacuation

musicians 2 hours ago

Pardon Ends Meek Mill's Legal Odyssey on Drug, Gun Charges

___

This story has been corrected to say the Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history, not the fifth.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us