Missing Indiana teacher presumed dead after body found in Puerto Rico 

Central Indiana teacher Amanda Webster went missing in Puerto Rico on Oct. 11. Four days later, local police said they found a body believed to be Webster.

She was first reported missing by her Airbnb host. The host found her bags and rental car at the home after she was supposed to have left, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR. She was staying in the east coast town of Naguabo.

After a dayslong search, Puerto Rico police posted on Facebook on Saturday saying they found a body that “could be that of a woman” in a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood.

The body was found face down in a rocky area of the river, the police department said.

Webster’s family traveled to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Puerto Rico on Monday to verify the body found was hers.

No additional information has been released as of Wednesday.

Webster, 44, was an art teacher at Franklin Township schools and worked with special education students.

"There's hundreds if not thousands of lives she directly impacted. A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss," Sharon Rickson, a friend of Webster’s, told WTHR.