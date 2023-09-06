Crime and Courts

Homicide suspect escapes from Washington, D.C., hospital

A man arrested on a homicide charge escaped from police custody at George Washington University Hospital after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Christopher Patrick Haynes, 30, is a Black man with shoulder-length black dreadlocks and stands about 6-feet tall and 205 pounds. He has brown eyes. He was wearing a white suit and one red shoe. He is not handcuffed.

Several blocks in the area are closed for the manhunt. Rush hour traffic is gridlocked in the area, and people are advised to stay away.

George Washington University sent an alert instructing the campus to shelter in place. All evening activities have been canceled.

The university lifted the shelter in place order about 8 p.m.

The manhunt extended to Georgetown, where there was a huge police presence at the Key Bridge Wednesday evening.

He was arrested on murder charges earlier Wednesday in Manassas, Virginia, and extradited back to D.C., sources said. He was taken to GW Hospital for an evaluation.

Anyone who encounters Haynes should call 911 and not engage him.

