‘It's a Long Road But He Will Be Well': Nancy Pelosi on Husband's Recovery After Attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a video posted Friday provided an update on her husband's recovery after last week's attack at their San Francisco home.

"It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well, and it’s just so tragic how it happened," Pelosi said while speaking virtually to a group of supporters. "But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He’s surrounded by family. So that’s a wonderful thing."

Paul Pelosi returned home Thursday after being released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. He underwent surgery after a man allegedly struck him with a hammer inside his home last week.

David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of breaking into Pelosi's home and attacking her husband with a hammer, is being held in San Francisco County jail on attempted murder and multiple other felony charges. Court documents show he was looking for Nancy Pelosi and wanted to break her kneecaps.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

