PG&E Execs Got Big Bonuses for Meeting Safety Goals

PG&E paid top execs $17 million in bonuses from 2012 to 2017, partly for meeting safety goals despite the fact that the company's poor maintenance has been linked to deadly fires

By Gretchen Morgenson

img_5181_2019011543236439.jpg
Getty Images

Executives at troubled utility Pacific Gas & Electric, whose bankruptcy plan was just rejected by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for failing to address long-term safety issues, received millions in bonuses in recent years based in part on meeting safety goals, an NBC News investigation found.

State regulators have identified a years-long pattern of poor maintenance at PG&E that violated state regulations and led to the deadliest fire in California history, 2018's Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.

But from 2012 to 2017, PG&E paid its five top executives roughly $17 million in bonuses, including special payments for exceeding public and employee safety benchmarks, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. Every year during that period, except 2016, PG&E's executive pay was boosted by safety performance that the company said had exceeded its goals. During most of that period, the utility, which serves more than 5 million households in central and northern California, was paying off more than $1 billion in penalties and fines for the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion, which killed eight people.

The former top executives at PG&E who received the bonuses either declined to comment, did not return phone calls or could not be reached.

PG&ECaliforniafireGavin NewsomCamp Fire
