3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant, Murder Suspect Shot Dead

The SWAT team arrived to the North 10th Street home to serve a warrant for the 19-year-old wanted for the 19-year-old wanted for multiple armed robberies and an August murder, Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said.

Each officer survived the shooting and was "doing well" while being treated at Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot while serving a homicide warrant at a home early Wednesday and a 19-year-old inside that home was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The shootout played out in a home along North 10th Street, near Brown Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just after 6 a.m., Philadelphia police said. Police officers and vehicles could be seen throughout the area.

One officer was struck in the chest, one in the leg and one in the hip, Philadelphia police said.

Each officer survived the shooting and was "doing well" while being treated at Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the Center City hospital Wednesday morning. The officer shot in the chest was wearing a vest.

Kenney said the officers were "sitting up" and "talking" at the hospital. Police said they expect two of the officers to be released from the hospital by day's end.

The focus of the warrant was a 19-year-old man wanted in an August homicide and at least two armed robberies, Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said at the impromptu news conference.

"Something has been broken in this young man's life for a long time and it didn't just start today," Stanford said of the teenage suspect.

Police took on gunfire through the door and window of the home as they attempted to knock unannounced, Stanford said.

Officers pushed forward and managed to get into the home as they continued to take more gunfire, Stanford said.

The shooter then ran through the home and tried to flee out of the back of the home, Stanford said. Officers in the back of the home then exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect was rushed from the scene and later died at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia police said.

A person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance on nearby 9th Street, reported NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle. It's unclear how that person was involved.

"This is ridiculous," Stanford said while referencing his anger over rampant gun violence in Philadelphia that has included other recent incidents where police officers were fired at.

"These officers sign up to do a job, it's to protect and serve, but not to take gunfire," Stanford. "At some point it becomes enough and I think we've already passed that point."

Stanford said the teenage suspect had a lengthy record and questioned why he wasn't already behind bars.

"I'm not pointing the finger at anybody, I'm pointing the finger at everybody because too many people have guns," he said. "This is an all hand's on deck situation where everybody needs to be held accountable."

"There isn't any accountability," he said. "This should not be happening."

Police taped off part of North 10th Street for hours as they continued to investigate the shooting.

Stanford said other people were in the home at the time of the shootout, but that those people didn't appear to have anything to do in it.

At least two people could also be seen apparently handcuffed and being led past the police tape by officers.

Kenney praised the officers' bravery.

"It just shows that our officers continue every single day and every single night to work their best, to be brave and to put themselves in harm's way," Kenney said.

