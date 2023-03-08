Animals

Photos Show Exotic Cat Recovering After Testing Positive for Cocaine

A serval cat is an African native exotic feline that can weigh up to 39 pounds.

An exotic cat is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo weeks after it was found wandering an Ohio neighborhood and testing positive for cocaine.

The African native serval cat was spotted in a tree back in January in Oakley, Ohio after neighbors reported a "leopard" running loose in the streets. Officials were able to catch it and take it to Cincinnati Animal Care. The cat did suffer a broken leg during the capture.

"Our initial thought was the cat was a hybrid F1 Savannah, which is legal to own in Ohio, but our expert was pretty certain Amiry was a serval, which are illegal to own," CAC community engagement manager Ray Anderson said, according to NBC affiliate WLWT.

Although it is illegal to keep servals as pets in Ohio, it is allowed neighboring Kentucky and Indiana, according to WLWT.

A serval cat named Amiry was found wandering around an Ohio neighborhood with cocaine in its system back in January. He is now recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Photo: Cincinnati Animal Care

The cat, named 'Amiry,' tested positive for cocaine and was taken to the zoo for care and supervision.

Authorities said Amiry's owner assisted during the investigation and it isn't pressing any charges at this time.

It is still unclear how the cat consumed the drug.

