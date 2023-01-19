Plane Goes Missing En Route to Westchester County Airport: Sources

Getty Images

An airplane en route to Westchester County Airport has gone missing after losing contact with the air traffic control tower, according to police and sources.

The small, single engine aircraft was inbound to the airport around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when contact was lost, Westchester County Police said.

Government sources with direct knowledge of the incident said that the plane holds a maximum of six people, but they were not sure how many people were on board at the time the airport lost communication.

A search is underway in the area around the airport, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us