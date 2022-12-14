Thomas L. Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest in Indiana, has apologized after a racist display on stage at the school’s winter commencement ceremony.

Keon issued the apology Wednesday after he was criticized for mocking Asian languages in an apparent impression, saying the made-up words were an “Asian version” of a previous speech, at the event for the school’s summer and fall graduates.

“On Saturday, December 10, during one of our two PNW Commencement ceremonies, I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive,” Keon wrote in a statement Wednesday. “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.”

The school, a regional public university, did not respond to a request for comment, but directed NBC News to Keon’s statement. Keon also did not respond to a request for comment.

Keon received the Giving Back Award in 2016 for his “commitment to diversity and inclusion,” according to the magazine Insight Into Diversity, which gave him the accolade. Purdue University Northwest was ranked in the top 20 Midwest regional universities for campus ethnic diversity by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year.

