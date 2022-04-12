Putin Vows War Will Go on Until Moscow's Goals Are Fulfilled

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia's military campaign in Ukraine is going according to plan and vowed to press on with the "special operation" until its goals are fulfilled.

Speaking during a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia’s Far East, Putin claimed the campaign is not moving faster because Russia wants to minimize losses. He also said that talks with Ukraine negotiators are in a deadlock, leaving Moscow no other choice but to press on with its offensive.

He insisted the “military operation will continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set,” and that foreign powers wouldn’t succeed in isolating Russia.

Putin said that Russia’s economy and financial system withstood the blow from what he called the Western sanctions “blitz” and claimed they would backfire by driving up prices for essentials such as fertilizer, leading to food shortages and increase migration flows to the West.

