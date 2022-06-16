Plumb Beach

Rare Whale Stranded on NYC Beach Dies Despite Onlookers' Efforts to Push It Into Water

 It’s unclear how long the whale was stranded on the beach

By Leanna Wells

A whale is being assessed after it was stranded on beach
New York Marine Rescue Center

A whale rarely seen in the area washed up on a Brooklyn beach earlier this week and later died, an animal conservation group said.

The New York Marine Rescue Center traveled to Plumb Beach from their location in Riverhead, after reports came in on Sunday about the stranded pygmy sperm whale. Before the group arrived, concerned onlookers pushed the whale back into the water multiple times.

When it surfaced for a third time, the NYMRC conducted an in-field assessment. Euthanasia was determined to be the best course of action for the compromised animal, which is not commonly seen along the coast of Long Island.

However, because of incoming tide, location, and human safety concerns, the whale would be monitored overnight and reassessed first thing in the morning. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The condition of the whale continued to deteriorate and it passed away in the early morning.

A necropsy was performed by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society. The marine mammal was a young adult male, nine feet in length.

The whale is pictured here in the water. Photo Credit: New York Marine Rescue Center

The whale was also found with a number of parasites.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 5 hours ago

FDA Authorizes 1st COVID-19 Shots for Infants, Preschoolers

Juneteenth 2 hours ago

What Is Juneteenth? The Federal Holiday's History and Meaning, Explained

This is the 18th pygmy sperm whale to get stranded in New York in the last four decades.

The NYMRC said that cetaceans — dolphins, porpoises and whales — are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and attempting to feed or interact with the animals is illegal. 

The best way to help any of those animals, while also keeping them and any people involved safe, is by maintaining a 150-foot distance and calling the NYS 24-Stranding Hotline at (631)-369-9829.

This article tagged under:

Plumb BeachBrooklynAnimalswhaleNew York Marine Rescue Center
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us