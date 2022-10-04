Report: Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Bundchen Hire Divorce Lawyers

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's off-field troubles weren't overstated, it appears.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, supermodel/activist Gisele Bundchen, have both hired divorce lawyers, The New York Post's Page Six reported Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and now have hired lawyers to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, per Page Six.

Brady took an unprecedented 11-day hiatus during the preseason and reportedly spent that time with his family in the Bahamas. Shortly after his return, he hinted at the struggles of balancing family and football, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on."

Brady has two children with Gisele -- Benjamin, age 14, and Vivian, age 9 -- as well as a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan. Reports this offseason suggested that Bundchen was upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd NFL season after announcing his retirement in early February.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009 and own multiple pieces of real estate in locations such as Florida, New York, Montana and Costa Rica, according to Page Six.