Stephen Miller expected to be named Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy at the White House, a source with knowledge of the transition team's plans said Monday, NBC News reports.

While Trump hasn't made his choice public yet, Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to confirm the news in a post on X as he reacted to CNN's report about Miller being chosen for the role.

"This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM!" Vance said.

Miller, a staunch hardliner on immigration policy, worked in the White House during Trump's first term in office, serving both as director of speechwriting and as a senior adviser to the president.

Since leaving the White House, he has run the group America First Legal, which he founded with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

