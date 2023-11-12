Suspect at large after shooting at Houston flea market leaves child dead, 4 others injured

Police are actively searching for a gunman after a shooting at a flea market in Houston's Pearland area left a child dead and four other people hospitalized Sunday evening.

According to the Pearland Police Department, officers received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired in the area of the flea market.

When authorities arrived at Cole's Flea Market, they found three adults and two children suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, and one of the juveniles died from their injuries. There is no word on the condition of the other victims.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Sunday, 11/12 at 5:34 P.M., Pearland PD dispatched to Cole’s Flea Market at 1014 North Main, in reference to shots fired. Five victims were discovered and transported to nearby hospitals. Suspect is still at large. Active investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ILT6AaWoET — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 13, 2023

Pearland PD said it believes the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two people. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.