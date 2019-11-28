Two Americans Dead, Five Injured in Belize Bus Accident

"Sadly, two guests have died and the five others remain hospitalized, with one guest already transported back to the U.S for medical care," Carnival Cruise Line said

112819 Belize Crash Deaths
Hipolito Novelo/Channel 5 News Belize

Two Americans were killed and five others were injured in a bus accident as they traveled in Belize on Wednesday as part of a Carnival Cruise Line trip.

Jacqueline Abad, 53, and Sara Armijo, 51, were killed as they were traveling on a roadway to Belmopan City in a Grey Dodge passenger van as part of their Carnival Cruise trip, the Belize Police Department confirmed Thursday. Abad and Armijo's van struck a red Chevy SUV head on when it entered their lane to overtake another vehicle, NBC News reports.

Five other Americans were wounded in the crash, carrying injuries ranging from broken legs and arms to cuts, pelvic fractures, abrasions and dislocated knee caps. 

The three passengers in the red SUV, all Belizean, died on impact, police said. The driver of that vehicle was at fault, authorities added.

