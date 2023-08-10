Virgin Galactic takes off with its first tourists on flight to space

Virgin Galactic took its first space tourists on a long-delayed rocket ship ride, including a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

The rocket-powered plane was carried aloft Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert. The plane was released about an hour later and fired its rocket to reach the edge of space. The passengers then unstrapped from their seats and floated around the cabin for a few minutes to take in the sweeping views of Earth, before the space plane glided back home and landed on a runway.

If all goes well, Richard Branson's company will begin offering monthly trips to customers on its winged space plane, joining Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the space tourism business.

Virgin Galactic passenger Jon Goodwin, who was among the first to buy a ticket in 2005, said he had faith that he would someday make the trip. The 80-year-old British Olympian — he competed in canoeing in 1972 — has Parkinson's disease and wants to be an inspiration to others.

“I hope it shows them that these obstacles can be the start rather than the end to new adventures," he said in a statement.

Goodwin has said he paid $200,000 for his ticket. The cost is now $450,000.

He'll be joined by sweepstakes winner Keisha Schahaff, 46, a health coach from Antigua, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, student at Scotland's University of Aberdeen. Also aboard the plane-launched craft, which glides to a space shuttle-like landing: two pilots and the company's astronaut trainer.

The thrill-seeking billionaire said this joyride is meant to boost confidence in the space tourism industry.

It will be Virgin Galactic's seventh trip to space since 2018, the first with a ticket-holder. Branson, the company's founder, hopped on board for the first full-size crew ride in 2021. Italian military and government researchers soared in June on the first commercial flight. About 800 people are currently on Virgin Galactic’s waiting list, according to the company.

Virgin Galactic’s rocket ship launches from the belly of an airplane, not from the ground, and requires two pilots in the cockpit. Once the mothership reaches nearly 50,000 feet (10 miles or 15 kilometers), the space plane is released and fires its rocket motor to make the final push to just over 50 miles (80 kilometers) up.

People have been taking on adventure travel for decades, the risks underscored by the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five passengers on their way down to view the Titanic wreckage. Virgin Galactic suffered its own casualty in 2014 when its rocket plane broke apart during a test flight, killing one pilot. Yet space tourists are still lining up, ever since the first one rocketed into orbit in 2001 with the Russians