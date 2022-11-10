On Veterans Day this Friday, America honors the men and women who served in its wars, a tradition that began after the end of World War I.

The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars.”

President Woodrow Wilson inaugurated the first celebration in 1919, with parades and a brief break in business starting at 11 a.m.

On the 103rd observance of the holiday, the U.S. continues to hold parades across the country to mark the day.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor the U.S. military community, but both holidays serve different purposes.

Will Mail Be Delivered?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed, meaning mail will not be delivered. Veterans Day is an official holiday for federal employees.

Both UPS and FedEx are expected to be open and delivering packages.

Will Banks Be Open?

Most banks and credits unions across the country will be shuttered, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and many others.

Will Schools Be in Session?

Some but not all schools will be closed on Veterans Day. Check with your school district.

What Else is Closed?

Federal courts and other non-essential federal offices will be closed on Veterans Day.

So What’s Open?

Many restaurants and stores, with many offering deals to veterans.

The country’s national parks, with all parks that charge an entrance fee offering free admission. More information available at the National Parks Service.

Most Smithsonian museums although some require timed-entry passes.

The U.S. Flag Code codified how to display and care for the Stars and Stripes. Here are just a few of the guidelines.