Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Anne Heche Car Crash ‘Sends Love' in New Video Message

The woman whose home was destroyed in the fiery crash that killed Anne Heche is sharing a message.

Lynne Mishele posted a video Friday, Aug. 13 to her business Instagram account for Creative Organization, saying she's sending love "to everybody involved."

"Hi, this is Lynne Mishele. The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating," she said in the video. "Her family and her friends and her children especially, really have suffered a great loss and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words."

She concluded saying, "I'm sending love to everybody involved."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Your kindness in posting this, with all you have lost, is truly touching," one person commented. "Wishing the best for you & your sweet critters."

Another person wrote, "You are very gracious, with all you have lost..... condolences to Anne’s children and family..."

The message comes one day after Mishele shared another video on Instagram saying she's "still recovering," but wanted to thank people from across the world for their generosity and compassion.

"You all have impacted my life in a really profound way, so thank you," she said.

A GoFundMe was created for Mishele and her three pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueban and a tortoise named Marley. The online fundraiser crowdsourced more than $160,000 for her to rebuild her life.

The Los Angeles Police Department is no longer investigating Heche's fatal car crash, according to a statement to NBC News.

Police were formerly investigating the case as a "felony DUI traffic collision" after drugs were found in Heche's blood tests, officials said.

The actor allegedly crashed into Mishele's home in the Mar Vista community on Friday, Aug. 5. Heche suffered an anoxic brain injury and was declared brain-dead on Friday, according to her representative.

She was 53 years old.

Her eldest son, Homer, described his grief in the aftermath of his mother’s death in a statement provided to TODAY via a spokesperson for Heche.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” read the statement. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," the 20-year-old added. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: