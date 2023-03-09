Brooklyn

Wrong Photo Led to NYC Man's Faulty Murder Conviction: DA

Sheldon Thomas, 35, was convicted of a 2004 murder despite botched identification, the district attorney's office said.

By The Associated Press

Gavel in courtroom
Pexels/CC

What to Know

  • A photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who has spent more than 18 years behind bars for murder, prosecutors said Thursday as they moved to vacate the conviction.
  • The prosecution of Sheldon Thomas, now 35, “was compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause” to arrest him for the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Anderson Bercy on Dec. 24, 2004, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.
  • Detectives also obtained a photo of a different Sheldon Thomas and showed it to a witness they were questioning in Bercy’s shooting. The witness identified the second Sheldon Thomas as being in the car the shots were fired from, the investigation found. The faulty photo identification came to light during a June 2006 pretrial hearing when Detective Robert Reedy admitted on cross-examination that the defendant’s photo had not been in the lineup.

A photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who has spent more than 18 years behind bars for murder, prosecutors said Thursday as they moved to vacate the conviction.

The prosecution of Sheldon Thomas, now 35, “was compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause” to arrest him for the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Anderson Bercy on Dec. 24, 2004, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Thomas was one of three people charged with killing Bercy and wounding another teenager in a drive-by shooting.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A review of the case by the district attorney’s Conviction Review Unit found that the lead detective in the Bercy shooting asked to unseal a prior arrest of Thomas for allegedly pointing an inoperable gun at police officers so that detectives could use his picture in a photo lineup.

Detectives also obtained a photo of a different Sheldon Thomas and showed it to a witness they were questioning in Bercy’s shooting. The witness identified the second Sheldon Thomas as being in the car the shots were fired from, the investigation found.

The faulty photo identification came to light during a June 2006 pretrial hearing when Detective Robert Reedy admitted on cross-examination that the defendant’s photo had not been in the lineup.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 4 mins ago

Former Trump Lawyer Censured for Falsehoods About 2020 Election

39 mins ago

Apology Letter Found After US Citizens Killed in Mexico

The judge nonetheless found that there was probable cause to arrest Thomas based on “verified information from unknown callers” and the fact that he supposedly resembled the other Thomas, investigators said.

Thomas was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Investigators from the Conviction Review Unit reinterviewed witnesses and found that the detectives, particularly Reedy, had harassed Thomas after his earlier gun arrest and that they coached a witness to identify Thomas as one of the shooters in the Bercy killing because they “were intent on arresting defendant.”

Reedy, then retired, was later disciplined following an investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. A phone call seeking comment on the reinvestigation into the 2004 shooting was left Thursday with a number listed for a Robert Reedy.

Thomas was scheduled to appear in court Thursday before Judge Matthew J. D’Emic of Brooklyn state Supreme Court. The district attorney’s office said in its report that the conviction should be vacated and the case should not be retried because the evidence was defective.

Gonzalez called Thomas’ conviction “fundamentally unfair” and added, “I am determined to continue doing this critical work whenever we discover a questionable conviction in Brooklyn.”

“We must strive to ensure fairness and integrity in every case and have the courage to correct mistakes of the past," Gonzalez said. "That is what we are doing in this case, where an extensive reinvestigation by my Conviction Review Unit revealed that it was compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause to arrest Mr. Thomas. He was further deprived of his due process rights when the prosecution proceeded even after the erroneous identification came to light, making his conviction fundamentally unfair."

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Thomas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNew York CityWrongful Conviction
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us