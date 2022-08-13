5 People Wanted in Connection to NYC Cabbie Deadly Beat Down

Police are investigating the death of a yellow cab driver found lying on the ground early Saturday morning -- allegedly left there by the passengers that tried to rob him and delivered a fatal blow to the head.

NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver, Kutin Gyimah, stopped his taxi mini-van in Queens around 7 a.m. to drop his fare near Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard where they attempted to rob him.

Gyimah tried to chase after the group, 3 men and 2 women by witness accounts, but was dealt a grave blow to the back of the head and fell to the ground, according to police.

First responders found the Bronx man lying on the ground. He was transported to St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"These murders must be caught and we are offering a $15,000 reward for the capture and conviction of these murderers. All funeral expenses will be covered by the owners of Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management where Mr. Gyimah worked," New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers spokesperson Fernando Mateo said in a statement.

Almost 12 hours later, there were still no arrests in the case. The police investigation is ongoing.

“The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal assault of a yellow cab driver in Arverne, Queens this morning. This tragedy is not only devastating, but unacceptable," a City Hall spokesperson told News 4.