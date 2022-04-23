Zelenskyy: Blinken, Austin to Visit Ukraine Sunday

Ukraine's president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday. The U.S. State Department also declined comment.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

Their trip would mark the highest-level U.S. officials to visit to the country since the beginning of the war. The Russian invasion will enter its third month Sunday.

