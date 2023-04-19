Lawmakers to Discuss Continuing No-Cost Meals for Conn. Students

Making sure kids don't miss an early or midday meal is important and state lawmakers agree as they approved keeping free meals for all K through 12 students through the remainder of the year. But what happens after that?

End Hunger CT!, the School Meals 4 All CT coalition and lawmakers will hold a press conference at the Legislative Office Building on Wednesday to discuss the lack of funding or policy for universal no-cost school meals in the budget approved by the Appropriations Committee.

You may remember that since the special federal funding ran out last year, lawmakers moved $60 million into the Free Meals for Students program.

That continued free meals for all students, which started during the pandemic, but only goes til the end of the school year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

However, there is a need that needs to be met. According to research from Feeding America, about 110,000 children in Connecticut are considered food insecure and of those, 35 percent do not qualify for federal nutrition programs.

All of that will be taken into account and discussed at the press conference. It is set to begin at 2 p.m.